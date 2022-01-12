By Trend

The number of hotels in Azerbaijan with a star rating has reached 21, the Azerbaijan Hotel Association informed Trend.

The process of giving a star rating to hotels continues in Azerbaijan.

Currently, 14 hotels in Azerbaijan have five "stars", six hotels – four, and one hotel – three "stars", said the association.

According to the amendment made to the Law "About Tourism", if the hotels operate without establishing a star rating, they will be fined. Thus, every hotel functioning on the territory of Azerbaijan must be rated with stars within six months from the start of work.

---

