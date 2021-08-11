By Trend

Azerbaijan is preparing concept of tourism work to be conducted in Shusha city and nearby Dashalty village [which were liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 Karabakh war], Fuad Naghiyev, chairman of the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan, told Trend on Aug.11.

"Corresponding work will begin in Sugovushan [settlement] as well. However, ensuring security is of primary importance," he said.

According to the agency’s head, it’s also planned to develop the so-called dark tourism in Karabakh.

"As you know, this practice is widely used in many countries of the world. Part of the ruins in some places of a city is kept, and tourists visiting these ruins are informed about their history. We plan to implement this concept in Aghdam,” he noted.

“In a certain area of ​​the city [Aghdam], the remains of destroyed houses will be kept as they are. At the same time this would attract foreign tourists, as well as become a reminder for future generations. We mustn’t forget our history, we must draw lessons from it," added Naghiyev.

