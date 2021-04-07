By Laman Ismayilova

With its charming atmosphere, Baku's Bibiheybat settlement has turned into a unique open-air art gallery. The seaside village might be turned into a tourist zone in the future.

For many years, Bibiheybat has been known for its oil wells. In 1846, Azerbaijan drilled its first oil well here.

By the beginning of the 20th century, Azerbaijan was producing more than half of the world's oil.

There is also the Bibiheybat Mosque in the settlement, one of the major monuments of Islamic architecture in Azerbaijan.

The existing structure, built in the 1990s, is a recreation of the 13th-century mosque erected by Shirvanshah Farrukhzad II Ibn Ahsitan II, which was completely destroyed by the Bolsheviks in 1936.

The Bibiheybat Mosque includes the tomb of Ukeyma Khanum (a descendant of Muhammad). The courtyard of the mosque offers a beautiful sea view.

The reconstruction which has been carried out in the settlement since 2020 has completely changed its appearance.

The facades of houses in Bibiheybat have been reconstructed and painted with colourful images. Communication lines have been renewed as well.

The reconstruction work in Bibiheybat from Shkolnaya Street, which adjoins the historic mosque and goes down to the sea.

Currently, Balakhani, Amirjan, Ramana and other settlements are being reconstructed.

