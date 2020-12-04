By Laman Ismayilova

The Tourism Training and Certification Center has announced a training program for the first half of 2021.

The training program covers 6 tourism areas and includes courses on hospitality and gastronomy, individual qualities, as well as special courses for the regions.

The Center invites the representatives of the tourism industry who are currently working or have relevant experience.

With the exception of regional trainings, other trainings are planned to be held online amid coronavirus pandemic. Specialists participating in the training will be provided with a certificate at the end.

Nearly 75 people participated in the trainings organized by the Tourism Training and Certification Center in July-November.

The Center which operates under State Tourism Agency aims at improving the service quality in the tourism area.

The main goal of the center is to promote Azerbaijan's tourism industry. The Training Center aims at contribution to employment in the tourism sector by involving industry representatives and government officials in training programs.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz