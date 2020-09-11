September 11, 2020, Baku – Starting today, the National Air Carrier of Azerbaijan (“AZAL”) starts using an online queuing system for the purchasing of air tickets on the Baku-Moscow-Baku route to return our compatriots to their homeland.

Considering the high demand, limited number, and irregular nature of the flights during the pandemic, the sale of tickets in this direction will be carried out in priority sequence.

For the booking a queue for the Moscow-Baku flight, you must apply in writing through the WhatsApp messenger, or through the feedback form using the links:

• https://help.azal.az/hc/en-us/requests/new?ticket_form_id=360000946120

• WhatsApp: +7 916 901 23 80

When applying, passengers should send scanned copies of their passports, as well as a contact number for the feedback.

The Airline requests not to apply through the online form and WhatsApp at the same time. This will only lead to an increase in online queues and delay in responses from the call center staff.

We also draw passengers ' attention to the fact that requests for air tickets in this direction through the calls to the call center of the Airline are not accepted.

We note that the schedule for the implementation of flights to Moscow currently being determined by the Operational Headquarters to prevent the importation and spread of a new coronavirus infection on the territory of the Russian Federation. Passengers, who have applied to the call center of the Airline, will be sent in priority sequence the corresponding links for the payment of the ticket price, as well as more detailed information about the flight.

In Russia, for testing for coronavirus, you can apply to the following healthcare centers recommended by the state Ministry of Health:

- FSBI "National Medical Research Center for Therapy of Preventive Medicine” under the Ministry of Health;

- FSBI “National Medical Research Center for Phthisiopulmonology and Infectious Diseases” under the Ministry of Health;

- FBSI "Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor";

- Federal State Budgetary Institution of Science "Research Institute of Vaccines and Serums named after II Mechnikov" of the Russian Academy of Sciences;

- Federal State Budgetary Scientific Institution "Central Scientific Research Institute of Tuberculosis" of the Russian Academy of Sciences;

- "Medicine” JSC;

- INVITRO Independent laboratory LLC;

- National Agency of Clinical Pharmacology and Pharmacy (NAKFF) LLC;

- Laboratory and Diagnostic Center LLC;

- Scientific Medical Center of Clinical Laboratory Diagnostics Citilab LLC.

The testing result must be received within 48 hours prior to the flight departure.

In accordance with the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan, all passengers arriving by these flights to Baku will have to self-isolate for two weeks.

During the flight special rules for transportation during the pandemic will apply, which can be found on Youtube.

