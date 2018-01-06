Trend:

USA Today has published an article revealing off-the-radar cities to explore in 2018, in which Azerbaijan's Baku tops the list.

The list was composed on recommendations of Sal Lavallo, who at 27 is one of the youngest Americans to have visited all 193 UN member states.

Lavallo says that oil-rich Baku has invested billions in culture and modern architecture, making for a surprising stop in the Caucasus.

“Walking around in the city is like an open-air museum. They have these ancient, ancient ruins and in the background are modern buildings,” Lavallo says.

The list also includes Dili (Timor-Leste), Abu Dhabi ( United Arab Emirates), Kigali (Rwanda), Skopje (Macedonia), Beirut (Lebanon), Mendoza (Argentina), Freetown (Sierra Leone), Asmara (Eritrea), Bagan (Myanmar), and Constantine (Algeria).

---

