Berezutski: The team gave everything to win the cup

31 May 2025 23:09 (UTC+04:00)

As reported by Azernews, citing Idman.biz, "Sabah" head coach Vasili Berezutski spoke to the media following his team’s historic Azerbaijan Cup final victory over Qarabağ.

“It was a very exciting match. The players gave everything they had on the pitch. I congratulate the team on this achievement—it's a historic success for the club,” Berezutski said.

When asked about his future with the club, the coach remained non-committal: “I can’t say anything about what’s next. We’ll talk with the club’s management and then decide.”

This marks the first-ever title in Sabah’s history.