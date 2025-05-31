Berezutski: The team gave everything to win the cup
As reported by Azernews, citing Idman.biz, "Sabah" head coach Vasili Berezutski spoke to the media following his team’s historic Azerbaijan Cup final victory over Qarabağ.
“It was a very exciting match. The players gave everything they had on the pitch. I congratulate the team on this achievement—it's a historic success for the club,” Berezutski said.
When asked about his future with the club, the coach remained non-committal: “I can’t say anything about what’s next. We’ll talk with the club’s management and then decide.”
This marks the first-ever title in Sabah’s history.
