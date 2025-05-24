Second round of World Minifootball Championship continues in Baku today
The group stage of the World Minifootball Championship in Baku moves into its second round today, with eight matches scheduled at the National Gymnastics Arena.
According to Azernews, the day kicks off with a Group H match between Ghana and Israel at 12:45, setting the tone for a competitive lineup.
Here is the full schedule for May 24:
Group Stage – Second Round Matches
Group H
12:45 – Ghana vs. Israel
18:15 – Spain vs. Serbia
Group F
14:00 – USA vs. Poland
15:15 – Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Kazakhstan
Group G
16:30 – Georgia vs. Argentina
22:00 – UAE vs. Czech Republic
Group E
19:30 – Montenegro vs. Costa Rica
20:45 – Thailand vs. Indonesia
The championship, featuring top teams from around the globe, will continue through to the final on June 1.
