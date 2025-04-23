First press conference arranged for third CIS Games [PHOTOS]

23 April 2025 17:51 (UTC+04:00)

A press conference has been held to discuss the upcoming III CIS Games to be held in Azerbaijan from September 28 to October 8, Azernews reports.

Media representatives received detailed information about the preparations for the event.

Arzu Huseynova, the National Press Secretary of the Baku City Circuit (BCC) Operating Company, highlighted the ongoing preparations, which include organizing administrative tasks, setting up venues, handling participant accreditation and accommodations, and collaborating with various Organizing Committee member bodies and the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The III CIS Games, themed "A victory in every heart!", will take place across seven regions in Azerbaijan: Ganja, Gabala, Shaki, Yevlakh, Khankendi, Goygol, and Mingachevir.

The opening and closing ceremonies will be held at the Ganja city stadium, with competitions taking place in 23 sports at 12 venues. The event is expected to draw around 5,500 participants, and countries outside the CIS are also being invited.

The BCC representative assured that they are committed to avoiding any problems related to medals during the Games and emphasized that high expectations have been set for the national team.

The press conference also introduced the mascots for the III CIS Games, Babir and Leyla. Designed in the likeness of the Caucasian leopard, these mascots symbolize the richness of Azerbaijan's nature, as well as its strength and hospitality.

During the conference, the official website for the III CIS Games was unveiled. The website will offer updates on preparations, competition schedules, information about sports venues, and registration details for volunteers and media.

Irana Ahmadova, Head of the Human Resources and Manpower Department of the Baku City Circuit, announced that a Volunteer Program has been initiated for the III CIS Games. About 3,000 volunteers, mainly from various regions, will participate.

Efforts are underway in the regions to engage youth through educational meetings, aiming to enhance their skills and provide them with international experience.

Finally, the conference concluded with detailed answers to questions from the media.

The III CIS Games are scheduled to take place from September 28 to October 8.