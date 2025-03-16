Azerbaijani taekwondo athletes win six medals at Open Championship in Belgium

16 March 2025 14:41 (UTC+04:00)

This achievement highlights the strong presence of Azerbaijan's national team in international taekwondo competitions.

According to the Azerbaijan Taekwondo Federation, Bahruz Guluzade (54 kg) claimed gold, standing atop the podium.

Azerbaijani taekwondo players showcased impressive performances at the Open Championship held in Lommel, Belgium, securing six medals, Azernews reports.

