Azerbaijani taekwondo athletes win six medals at Open Championship in Belgium
Azerbaijani taekwondo players showcased impressive performances at the Open Championship held in Lommel, Belgium, securing six medals, Azernews reports.
According to the Azerbaijan Taekwondo Federation, Bahruz Guluzade (54 kg) claimed gold, standing atop the podium.
Other medalists included:
- Gashim Magomedov (63 kg) – Silver
- Khidir Mammadov (54 kg) – Bronze
- Sayyad Dadashov (58 kg) – Bronze
- Eltaj Gafarov (87 kg) – Bronze
- Samarrukh Osmanova (49 kg) – Bronze
This achievement highlights the strong presence of Azerbaijan's national team in international taekwondo competitions.
