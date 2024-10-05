Barcelona player may leave club in winter

5 October 2024 22:50 (UTC+04:00)

Spain's FC Barcelona midfielder Ansu Fati may leave the club during the winter transfer window, Azernews reports.

The Catalans are preparing to consider loan offers for the Spanish player.

Head coach Hans-Dieter Flick wishes to utilize the 21-year-old's services, but his injury at the beginning of the season and subsequent absence from training have altered those plans.

It is worth noting that Fati spent a significant portion of last season on loan at England's Brighton, where he scored 2 goals in 19 Premier League matches.

---

