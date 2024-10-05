Barcelona player may leave club in winter
Spain's FC Barcelona midfielder Ansu Fati may leave the club during the winter transfer window, Azernews reports.
The Catalans are preparing to consider loan offers for the Spanish player.
Head coach Hans-Dieter Flick wishes to utilize the 21-year-old's services, but his injury at the beginning of the season and subsequent absence from training have altered those plans.
It is worth noting that Fati spent a significant portion of last season on loan at England's Brighton, where he scored 2 goals in 19 Premier League matches.
