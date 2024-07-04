Azerbaijani parataekwondo fighters set to showcase skills in South Korea

Azerbaijani parataekwondo fighters have emerged as formidable competitors on the international stage, Azernews reports.

The parataekwondo fighters have earned recognition for their outstanding performances.The national team continues to make their mark on the world stage.

The Azerbaijani parataekwondo fighters will represent the country at the Korean Parataekwondo Open International Tournament, which starts on July 5.

Sabir Zeynalov (-58 kilograms), Imamaddin Khalilov (-70 kilograms), and Abulfaz Abuzarli (-80 kilograms) will compete in the competition to be held in Chungcheongnam-do, South Korea.

Note that Azerbaijan made its Paralympic Games debut at the 1996 Summer Paralympics in Atlanta, competing in track and field and powerlifting.

In the same year, the National Paralympic Committee of Azerbaijan was established.

Since 1996, national paralympians have taken part in many international competitions and Paralympic Games.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijani paralympians won 14 gold medals and 19 medals overall at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympics, beating their previous best of 4 golds and 12 medals in London 2012 and an overall medal of 9 gold medals.

Roman Salei, Vugar Shirinli, Sevda Valieva, Khanum Huseynova, Huseyn Rahimli, Shahana Hajiyeva, Hamid Heydari, Elvin Astanov, Dursadaf Karimova, Vali Israfilov, Lamia Valiyeva, and Orkhan Aslanov enriched the country's medal haul with gold medals.

Lamiya Valiyeva won silver, while bronze medals came from Parvin Mammadov, Namig Abasli, Ilham Zakiyev, and Said Najafzade.

