Minister Gayibov meets with sportsmen who succeeded at int'l championships [PHOTOS]

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, has met with Azerbaijani sportsmen and their coaches, who successfully represented the country at the continental and world championships.

First, the National Anthem of Azerbaijan was played, followed by a video presentation reflecting the successes achieved by Azerbaijani sportsmen at international competitions in January, Azernews reports.

The Minister congratulated the sportsmen on the fact that they represented the country with dignity and success at international competitions and wished them further success.

Athletes who represent Azerbaijan in Alpagut, Chinese martial arts, Greco-Roman wrestling, and other sports spoke about their performances at competitions and their achievements.

Coaches of national teams provided information about the process of preparing for new competitions and the success of athletes.

Recall that the year 2022 turned out to be a year full of accomplishments in sports.

A huge amount of work was done during the ongoing year to develop all types of sports in the country and to raise awareness among young people, encouraging them to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports summed up the results of the year by naming sportsmen who made great and overwhelming achievements with their strength and competitive spirit.

