Azerbaijani team participates in ISMF European Championships 2024 [PHOTOS]

ISMF European Championships 2024 has started in the Flaine region of France.

Azerbaijani team is participating in the competition, which brings together 225 athletes from 22 countries, Azernews reports citing the Azerbaijan Winter Sports Federation.

The President of the European Ski Mountaineering Council wished success to the athletes.

Azerbaijani athletes will perform in sprint on January 10, and in vertical races on January 11.

Note that ISMF European Championships 2024 will last until January 12.

Established in 2022, Azerbaijan Winter Sports Federation is committed to fostering and maintaining a culture of winter sports in the country. As for now, the federation is mainly focused on the development of Alpine Skiing, Ski Mountaineering, Figure Skating, and Snowboarding.

Its main goals are to form and manage the national team, establish a strong winter sports culture, and promote winter sports among children and youngsters.

Founded in 1999, the International Ski Mountaineering Federation (ISMF) aims at promotion, regulation, and development of Ski mountaineering worldwide. In 2026 the sport will be part of the programme of the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

The ISMF disciplines are the following: team race, sprint race, individual race, vertical race and relay race.

The list of ISMF competitions includes World Cups of Ski Mountaineering, World Championship of Ski Mountaineering, European Championship of Ski Mountaineering, Asian Championship of Ski Mountaineering, South American Ski Mountaineering Championship, North American Ski Mountaineering Championship, etc.

