National judokas bring home medals from Hungary [PHOTOS]

13 November 2023 19:21 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani judokas have enriched the country's medal haul with medals.

Emil Safarov and Kanan Sadigov bagged silvers for Azerbaijan at Cadet European Cup 2023, while Ahmad Mehdiyev and Ali Gazimammadov earned bronze medals in Hungary, Azernews reports.

Nearly 512 judokas from 28 countries competed in Cadet European Cup 2023.

Founded in 1972, the Azerbaijan Judo Federation actively promotes this martial art across the country. Since 2015, the Federation has been led by Rovnag Abdullayev.

The country's modern judo history was laid by Mehman Azizov, who won a silver medal at the Old World Championship in 1998.

A year later, the winner of the World Youth Games in Moscow, Rasul Salimov, grabbed the bronze medal at the European Championship in Slovakia. Another national judoka Elchin Ismayilov became the European champion in 2000 in Wroclaw.

However, the achievements of Azerbaijani judo fighters did not stop there. Elnur Mammadli was named the best at the Beijing Olympics 2008 in the 73 kg division.

The Beijing Olympics 2008 gave a fresh impetus to judo in Azerbaijan.

The list of the country's top judo fighters includes Rustam Orujov, Irina Kindzerskaya, Mammadali Mehdiyev, Elmar Gasimov, Hidayet Heydarov, Zelim Kotsoev, Ushangi Kokauri, and Nijat Shikhalizada.

