Azerbaijani national team becomes world champion

9 November 2023 16:45 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijani national team won the world championship in polo held in Baku.

The Azerbaijani national team won 4:0 over Morocco in the final.

The goals of Azerbaijani team were scored by Tarlan Gurbanaliyev (2), Shamil Budagov and Shahmar Naghizade. T. Gurbanaliyev was also the top scorer of the championship with 6 goals. The bronze medal was won by the Polish team, which defeated Uzbekistan 5:0.

Thus, the National Equestrian Festival dedicated to the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, organized by the Equestrian Federation of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ARAF) at the Bina Equestrian Center, has ended.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz