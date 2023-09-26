Azerbaijani sports, media thriving now due to state's appropriate heed - minister

26 September 2023 18:25 (UTC+04:00)

Thanks to the attention and care shown by the state to both sports and media, Azerbaijani sports and media are flourishing today, Azerbaijani Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov said during the presentation of Trend News Agency's project "Sports and Us" (idman.biz), Azernews reports citing Trend.

"Azerbaijani athletes constantly delight us with victories. Yesterday, we met our wrestlers who returned to their homeland. Our Greek-Roman wrestlers became world champions in the team competition. We can also see this news on the recently launched website idman.biz," the minister said.

Gayibov noted that it would be nice to always read such news about victories on this site.

"Sport is Azerbaijan's state policy. Thanks to the attention and care shown by the state to both sports and media, Azerbaijani sports and media are flourishing today," he added.

He noted that media resources of this type are created and are functioning. The minister also thanked Trend News Agency for their special attention to sports.

"As the Ministry of Youth and Sports, this makes us very happy," Gayibov emphasized.

Moreover, the site functions in three languages. A special novelty is the broadcasting of news about Azerbaijani sports and sports news in English, which will be a means of spreading more information about Azerbaijani sports around the world.

The minister also wished the project success in its future activities.

The presentation ceremony of the "Sports and Us" sports portal (idman.biz), a project of the Trend News Agency, was held today.

Azerbaijan's Youth and Sports Minister Farid Gayibov, Vice President of the National Olympic Committee of Azerbaijan Chingiz Huseynzade, Secretary General of the National Olympic Committee Azer Aliyev, Executive Director of Media Development Agency Ahmed Ismayilov, and Director General of Trend News Agency Ilgar Huseynov, as well as other officials and representatives of the public, attended the event.

It was noted that the idman.biz website will contain information on all kinds of sports. The site will function in Azerbaijani, Russian, and English. Thanks to unique technical capabilities, professional specialists, and teamwork, news will be broadcast simultaneously in three languages.

