3 April 2023 15:00 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani fighters have made a success taking two medals at the Austrian Open Taekwondo G1 tournament held in the city of Innsbruck.

Javad Aghayev won gold for Azerbaijan as he triumphed in the men`s 74kg event, while Taleh Suleymanov earned a bronze medal in the 87kg weight class, Azernews reports.

---

