Azerbaijan national team wins fourth gold medal at Grand Slam tournament

7 November 2022 13:08 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijan national judo team wins fourth gold medal at Grand Slam tournament, Trend reports.

On the last day of the competition, Azerbaijani judoka Zelim Kotsoev (100 kg) defeated Serbian Alexander Kukol in the final and climbed to the top of the podium.

Earlier, Azerbaijani judokas Balabey Agayev (60 kg), Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg), Said Mollai (81 kg) won gold medals. Karamat Huseynov (60 kg) and Orkhan Safarov (66 kg) won bronze medals.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz