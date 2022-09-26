Chess is very well developed in Azerbaijan - Georgian chess player [PHOTO]

26 September 2022 10:54 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Chess is very well developed in Azerbaijan, Georgian chess player Nona Gaprindashvili, who took part in the international chess tournament "Shusha Chess 2022" on September 21-24 in the city of Shusha, told reporters, Trend reports.

"I am leaving Shusha in a good mood. When I take part in tournaments, I relax, gain positive emotions and this prolongs my life. It is very beautiful here, a good audience, it seems to me that this is enough for holding tournaments. I really liked the opening and closing of the tournament, everything was at the highest level. I will continue to take part in chess tournaments organized by Azerbaijan," she said.

Gaprindashvili stressed that she had been to Azerbaijan many times.

"I was here as a chess player and was even invited as a guest. I played against an Azerbaijani chess player. It should be noted that Azerbaijani male chess players are very strong. This sport is well developed in your country and I would like to wish success to women chess players. Given that Azerbaijan has a strong confederation, they will achieve this very quickly," she added.

The tournament was organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Chess Federation of Azerbaijan and the Shusha City State Reserve Department.

