V Islamic Solidarity Games - good start of Olympic season for Azerbaijani athletes - minister [PHOTO]

V Islamic Solidarity Games are a good start of Olympic season for Azerbaijani athletes, Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan Farid Gayibov told Trend.

According to Gayibov, Azerbaijani sports will develop further. He noted that talented athletes are growing up in Azerbaijan, but there is a shortage of coaching staff, which is due to the lack of an appropriate training.

"Meetings are held with the federations every three months, agendas are discussed. The European experience is also being studied. I’m very pleased with the way our federations work, and their management. With a little patience, we’ll make more achievements," the minister said.

Gayibov stressed that during the COVID-19 pandemic, Azerbaijani athletes were able to prepare even better for the V Islamic Solidarity Games.

"There have also been many changes, including a change in leadership in the federations, and the composition of athletes. Careful preparation efforts have allowed us to take part in competitions on 22 sports in the Islamic Solidarity Games, and this shows that sports are developing in our country," he added.

According to him, Azerbaijan wasn’t afraid to bring to Konya less experienced athletes, who weren’t necessarily expected to win medals, and gave them the opportunity to take part in such big competitions.

"I’m also very pleased with those athletes who failed to qualify and reach the finals because they fought, and we know their current preparedness for competition. Atmosphere here is very good, we meet the winners and medalists every day," the minister said.

He noted that birthdays of Azerbaijani athletes are also celebrated in the House of Azerbaijani Athletes.

"All athletes gather and support each other. I want to express my gratitude to our volunteers who came here with us. They provide great support to our athletes, and we can say that they are our best fans. The team is in a very good mood, and this is a good start to the Olympic season as there is very little time left before the Olympic Games begin,” Gayibov said.

“We want to develop properly and look at everything optimistically. The preparation of athletes for VI Islamic Solidarity Games will continue in even better conditions," stressed the minister.

