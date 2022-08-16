Sabre fencing team wins gold for Azerbaijan at Islamic Solidarity Games [PHOTO]

16 August 2022 15:35 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's female saber-fencing team has captured a gold medal at the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games, Azernews reports.

The saber fencers defeated the Uzbek team with a score of 45:34. Earlier, national fencer Ruslan Hasanov won silver for Azerbaijan.

In the semifinal, he defeated the Uzbek fencer Fayzulla Alimov (12:11). However, Ruslan Hasanov lost to Kyrgyz fencer Roman Petrov in the finals (12:15).

In total, the national team has already won 67 medals including 20 gold, 27 silver, and 20 bronze.

The gold medals were won by wrestlers Anna Skidan, Mariya Stadnik, Haji Aliyev, Turan Bayramov, Leyla Gurbanova, Rafig Huseynov, Eldaniz Azizli, taekwondo fighter Farida Azizova, and gymnast Zohra Aghamirova.

Athlete Alexis Copello, gymnast Ivan Tikhonov, swimmer Maryam Sheyxalilzada, wrestlers Abubakr Abakarov, Alyona Kolesnik, Ulvu Ganizade, Islam Bazargano, Elis Manolova, sabre-fencer Polina Kaspiarovich, and gymnast Zohra Aghamirova won silver medals for Azerbaijan.

Taekwondo fighters Patimat Abakarova, Gasim Mahammadov, and wrestlers Aliabbas Rzazada, Hajimurad Omarov, Tatiyana Omelchenko, Asgar Mammadaliyev, Elnura Mammadova, weightlifter Nazila Ismayilova, gymnast Zohra Aghamirova and archers Jahan Musayev, Ali Nabiyev, and Azada Adbullayeva won bronze medals.

Thus, Azerbaijan ranks fourth among 56 participants. Turkiye, Uzbekistan, Iran, and Azerbaijan are in the top five.

A total of 281 athletes are representing Azerbaijan at the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games to run until August 18.

In March, the Organizing Committee announced the final program of the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games, which consists of 22 disciplines from 19 sports including 4 para-sports.

The organizers choose to remove six sports: water polo, diving, field hockey, tennis, wushu, and zurkhaneh. At their place, they choose to add archery, boccia, fencing, and kickboxing.

At the paralympic events, para powerlifting and blind judo were replaced by para table tennis and para archery.

Along these events, archery included four extra events with the Traditional Turkish Archery discipline.

Notably, the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games took place in Baku in 2017.

All 56 Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation members are participating in the Games.

Four disciplines from 21 sports were contested in the previous edition of the Islamic Solidarity Games.

