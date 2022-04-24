By Trend

The representative of Bulgaria Boryana Kalein won the gold medal of the FIG World Cup in rhythmic gymnastics in Baku in the ribbon exercise, Trend reports on Sunday. Her result was 29.750 points

The silver medal was won by Daria Atamanov (Israel, 29.200 points), the bronze medal was won by Ekaterina Vedeneeva (Slovenia, 29.000 points)

Azerbaijani gymnast Arzu Jalilova took sixth place with a score of 27.400 points.

The FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup is being held in Baku from April 22 through April 24. Some 130 athletes from 31 countries, including 42 individual and 84 group gymnasts (14 groups), are taking part in the competition.

The Azerbaijani national team is represented in all World Cup finals by following athletes: Arzu Jalilova will perform in the exercise with a hoop, ball and ribbon, Zohra Agamirova will demonstrate a program with a hoop and clubs, and the team in group exercises will first present a composition with five hoops, and then three ribbons and two balls. The team includes Gullu Agalarzade, Laman Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeynab Gummatova, Elizaveta Luzan and Daria Sorokina.

The day before the team of Azerbaijan in group exercises won the "silver" of the World Cup in the all-around, and today - gold medal in the exercise with five hoops.

