By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani gymnasts Daniel Abbasov and Murad Rafiyev have reached the finals of the 28th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships.

The acrobatic men's pair showed its best in tempo exercises and scored 26.600 points.

The gymnasts will also demonstrate the balance exercises today.

Notably, the 28th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships will last until March 13.

Some 170 gymnasts from 17 countries are taking part in the competition organized for the first time in Azerbaijan.

Podium training for gymnasts was held at the National Gymnastics Arena ahead of the championships.

Over four days, the gymnasts will compete in balanced, tempo and combined exercises.

Azerbaijan is represented at the 28th World Acrobatic Gymnastics Championships by European champions among juniors Daniel Abbasov and Murad Rafiyev as part of the men's pair, winners of international tournaments Sabir Agayev and Mehriban Salamova as well as silver and bronze medalists of the European Championship Agasif Rahimov and Raziya Seidli.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz