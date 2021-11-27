By Trend

The coach set the task to enter the top three in the individual trampoline jumping program at the 28th FIG World Age Group Competitions in Baku, Russian athlete Aleksandra Bonartseva told Trend.

“I performed quite well in qualifying. There were some minor defects that I will try to correct in the final. I have been in Baku since the World Championship [held on November 18-21], where I performed in the double mini-trampoline jumping program. Within a week, I was able to prepare for the performance in individual jumps. Though I’m a little tired, soon I will rest, recover, and then continue trainings," Bonartseva said.

She praised the organization of both the World Championship and the World Competitions among age groups in Baku as wonderful, and conditions created for the participant athletes.

“I performed for the first time in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku in 2018 at the European Championships. I really like it here, the hall is large and very comfortable,” the gymnast noted.

"During this visit, I haven’t yet had enough time to walk in Baku. I think tomorrow I will find an opportunity to get out into the city and take a walk. My parents are from Baku. In 2018, I even found the street where they once lived and it was very interesting,” Bonartseva further said.

“Unfortunately, now, due to the coronavirus pandemic, it’s difficult to make flights, so they failed to come with me. I will try to bring them here in a couple of years so that they can take a walk and see how everything has changed and become even more beautiful," added the gymnast.

The 28th World Age Group Competition in Trampoline Gymnastics, Double Mini Trampoline and Tumbling is being held in Baku on November 25-28.

Some 650 athletes from 32 countries of the world participate in the competition. At the tournament, gymnasts perform in the following age categories - 11-12 years old, 13-14 years old, 15-16 years old, and 17 years-21 years old. The gymnasts will take part in the program of individual and synchronized trampoline jumping, as well as a tumbling track and a double mini-trampoline. Each Age Group World Competition program includes qualifying rounds and final performances. According to the rules, one participant can perform in different programs.

Azerbaijan is represented by 15 gymnasts. Trampoline program - Seljan Mahsudova (age category 17-21), Magsud Mahsudov (13-14), Ammar Bakhshaliyev (11-12), Ibrahim Mustafazade (11-12), Mehdi Aliyev (13-14), Nijat Mirzayev (13-14), Ali Niftaliyev (13-14), Shafiga Humbatova (13-14), Sama Jafarova (11-12); tumbling - Tofig Aliyev (17-21), Adil Hajizada (15-16), Bilal Gurbanov (15-16), Huseyn Asadullayev (15-16), Aleksey Karatashov (13-14) and Elnur Mammadov (15-16).

The competitions are being held without spectators in accordance with the requirements of the quarantine rules.

