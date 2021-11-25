By Trend

The gymnasts who reached the finals in tumbling among men in the 15-16 age group were named at the 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku, Trend reports on Nov. 25.

They were: Dmitrii Hatalov (Russia), Sergei Finichenko (Russia), Axel Duriez (France), Fred Teague (UK), Jeppe Mikkelsen (Denmark), Hippolyte Hergue (France), Frederik Skaaning (Denmark) and Jake Parry (UK).

The 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions are being held in Baku on November 25-28.

Some 650 athletes from 32 countries are participating in the competitions. The gymnasts are performing in the following age categories - 11-12 years old, 13-14 years old, 15-16 years old and 17-21 years old. The gymnasts are taking part in the individual and synchronized trampoline, as well as tumbling and double mini-trampoline.

The competitions are being held without spectators in accordance with the requirements of the quarantine rules.

