By Trend

We hope to show a good result at the 28th World Age Group Competitions in trampoline and tumbling started in Baku, Portuguese sportswomen, participants of the competition Matilde Mourao and Francisca Santos told Trend on Nov. 25.

"We are very excited before the competition, but we hope for a good result. The preparation for the competition was fruitful, in the last training we did a good job. As for the gym of the National Gymnastics Arena, it is excellent. The organization of the competition is wonderful, the program is clearly drawn up," participants said.

The gymnasts stressed that they do not think about the upcoming tournaments yet, as they are fully concentrated on the World competitions in Baku.

“We are in Azerbaijan for the first time. We feel very comfortable here, people in Baku are friendly and welcoming, the city itself is beautiful. We even had a chance to try national dishes,” the participants of the competition said.

The 28th World Age Group Competition in Trampoline Gymnastics, Double Mini Trampoline and Tumbling is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on November 25-28.

Some 650 athletes from 32 countries of the world participate in the competition. At the tournament, gymnasts perform in the following age categories - 11-12 years old, 13-14 years old, 15-16 years old and 17 years-21 years old. They take part in the program of individual and synchronized trampoline jumping, as well as a tumbling track and a double mini-trampoline.

Azerbaijan is represented by 15 gymnasts. Trampoline program - Seljan Magsudova, Magsud Magsudov, Ammar Bakhshaliyev, Ibrahim Mustafazade, Mekhti Aliyev, Nijat Mirzoyev, Ali Niftaliyev, Shafiga Humbatova, Jafarova Sama; tumbling program - Tofig Aliyev, Adil Hajizade, Bilal Gurbanov, Huseyn Asadullayev, Alexey Karatashov and Elnur Mamedov.

It is noted that in accordance with the requirements of the quarantine rules, the competitions are held without spectators.

