The second day of the Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions is underway in Baku.

The large-scale event is being held for the first time in Baku, bringing together 202 gymnasts from 18 countries.

The gymnasts in the 12-14 age group are taking part in the qualifying competitions in the individual program for women and in groups. Gymnasts in the 15-17 age group will perform in the individual program for men, as part of groups, mixed pairs, as well as in the aerobic dance program.

At today's competitions, Azerbaijani gymnasts is performing in an individual program, as well as in groups in both age categories.

Azerbaijan is represented at the competition by Leyla Abdullazade, Arzu Aghayeva, Leyla Ahmadova, Sara Alikhanli, Aylin Aliyeva, Rovshan Baghirzade, Leyla Bezhanova, Dilara Gurbanova, Fidan Ibrahimova, Aliya Ismayilova, Sanam Kazimova, Evelilina Kozlovskaya, Emilia Mahmudova, and Maryam Topchubashova.

Meanwhile, the finalists in the individual program among men in the 15-17 age group participating have been determined.

Danila Kudinov (Russia, 20.550 points), Leonard Manta (Romania, 20.400 points), Okay Arsan (Turkey, 20.200 points), Andrea Colnago (Italy, 19.950 points), Hristo Manolov (Bulgaria, 19.850 points), Kirill Klimov (Russia, 19.775 points), Vladut Popa (Romania, 19.750 points) and Andras Agoston Mikulets (Hungary, 19.550 points) reached the final of the competitio

The event is being held in accordance with the COVID-19 quarantine measures and without spectators.

