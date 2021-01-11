By Laman Ismayilova

The National Paralympic Committee (ANPC) continues to implement various projects on the development of the children's Paralympic movement in the country.

The initiative is implemented in accordance with the "Strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan for Children 2020-2030" approved by President Ilham Aliyev.

A meeting with athletes and their parents has been held at the Shahdag Tourism Center within the "Development of the Children's Paralympic Movement" project.

The meeting was attended by President of the National Paralympic Committee Ilgar Rahimov, Chairman of Shahdag Tourism Center Rodderich Leffer and Deputy Head of Gusar Executive Power Elman Mustafayev.

At the event, Ilgar Rahimov noted that the development of the children's Paralympic movement in the country is one of the Committee's strategic directions. He stressed that

Rahimov also briefed the participants on the work done to develop winter sports in the country and thanked the leadership of the Shahdag Tourism Center for creating appropriate conditions.

Rodderich Leffer said that work is underway in accordance with the Memorandum of Understanding signed with ANPC a year ago. The center will do its best to develop winter sports in Azerbaijan and create all necessary conditions for children.

In his speech, Elman Mustafayev praised the holding of such projects in Gusar. He expressed his confidence that work will e

He stressed that Gusar Executive Power will continue to support the implementation of various projects in this direction.

Azerbaijan made its Paralympic Games debut at the 1996 Summer Paralympics in Atlanta, competing in track and field and powerlifting. In the same year, the National Paralympic Committee of Azerbaijan was established.

The Committee is now developing 12 of the 19 Paralympic sports.

Over the past few years, the National paralympic team has made great achievements. Azerbaijan's largest medal haul came in 2012, with a total of twelve medals.

