By Laman Ismayilova

Famous athletes who work in the ranks of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Emergency Situations have presented a video, supporting the liberation mission of the National Army.

The project brought together two-time world champion in karate Fizuli Musayev, world champion in wrestling Namig Sovdumzade, prize-winners of the Paralympic Games in track and field athletics Irada Aliyeva, medalist of the Paralympic Games in parajudo Durseref Karimova, world and European champion in parataekwondo Aynur Mammadova, winner of the international games in wrestling Jalal Suleymanov, world champion in weightlifting and record holder Rovshan Khalilov, world champion in judo among veterans Vugar Babayev, European champion in taekwondo Elvin Mamedov, winner of the Islamic Solidarity Games in swimming Boris Kirilov, medalist of the European Championship in track and field athletics Zakhia Hasanova, republican champion in arm wrestling Rashad Kesemenli, republican boxing champion Ilkin Aghayev.

For about 30 years, Armenia has occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan's territory - Nagorno-Karabakh and seven adjacent regions. As a result, one million Azerbaijanis have become refugees and internally displaced persons.

The four resolutions adopted by the UN Security Council on the liberation of the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh and adjacent regions have not yet been implemented by Armenia.

