By Rasana Gasimova

Azerbaijani karatekas won eight medals, including four gold at the 2020 EKF Cadet, Junior & U21 Championships held in Hungary in February 7-9.

Winning two more bronze awards on the last day of the competition, the national team achieved its new record. Fidan Teymurova (-50 kg) and Madina Sadigova (-55 kg) won bronze medals. Thus, the team has won a total of three bronze medals.

During the previous days of the championship Sultan Huseynov (-55 kg) opened the gold medal count defeating his Slovenian rival Niklas Tamse 4-3 and becoming a continental champion.

Farid Agayev (-76 kg) and Osman Osmanli (+76 kg) have also become European champions, while Ayla Rzazade (-59 kg) won silver medal, and Aminaga Guliyev (-61 kg) won a bronze medal.

Farid Savadov (-57 kg) took the first place in the 14-15 years old age group, breaking the previous records.

Overall, the national karatekas ranked third among 52 countries, winning 4 gold, 1 silver and 3 bronze medals and showing the highest result in the history of these age groups.

The National Karate Federation of Azerbaijan was established in 1994. Since 1997, the Federation became a full member of WKF (World Karate Federation), the world's largest karate organization that unites more than 50 million members of the 180 countries of the world.

Azerbaijani karate fighters take part at the European and World championships. At present, the national team consists of multiple World and European champions.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz