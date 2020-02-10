By Trend

Trainings before the World Cup in Trampoline and Tumbling in Baku are proceeding well, Georgian female gymnast, participant of three Olympic Games Luba Golovina (individual trampoline) told reporters in Baku, Trend reports Feb. 10.

“Trainings are going on just like it was planned,” said Golovina. “In preparation for the World Cup, it helps a lot that the training sessions are also held in Baku. There are very good conditions for us, and we would like to thank the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation for that. We have two training sessions per day, and the excellent conditions help us to concentrate on our program without any distractions. I hope that the training will continue at the same pace, and we will achieve good results at the World Cup.”

The World Cup in Trampoline and Tumbling will be held in Baku on February 15-16. The competitions for the World Cup, which are licensed for the Tokyo Olympics 2020, will bring together 150 gymnasts from 30 countries.

Qualification will take place on the first day of the two-day competition, and finals on the second day.

The gymnasts, who will score highest in the tournament, will traditionally be awarded the AGF Trophy Cup.

Azerbaijan will be represented by two gymnasts - Seljan Magsudova in individual trampoline and Farid Mustafayev in tumbling.

