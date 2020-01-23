By Trend

Training sessions of the Israeli national rhythmic gymnastics team are taking place in the hall of the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports Jan. 23.

Both senior gymnasts and juniors are taking part in the training sessions.

“There is a splendid hall in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, where all the conditions necessary for gymnasts are created, and this is huge advantage for the training process,” a member of the Israeli rhythmic gymnastics team Nicol Zelikman said.

“Last January, we also came here for training sessions,” the team member noted. “In Israel there is no such base as here, we just have a training hall and each gymnast lives at his or her home. This is while in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, comfortable conditions have been created for training, living and resting of athletes. When we are here at the training sessions, we can devote more time to training and rest.”

Nicol Zelikman emphasized that the Israeli team remembered the 37th FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships held in Baku Sept. 16-22, 2019 for the team's outstanding results.

“At the World Championships in Baku, the Israeli team took the second place in the team event, and we also received a license for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo,” the team member added. “Also at the European Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Baku in May 2019, I won a bronze medal in hoop exercises. Each time the Israeli team comes to Baku with great pleasure. The competitions here are always organized at a high level, and the Baku public supports us, it’s easy to perform here.”

Zelikman emphasized that her parents are natives of Baku.

“My first visit to Baku took place in 2014, but nearly my whole family is from here, and therefore I feel comfortable in Baku,” the gymnast said. “I came with my parents to major competitions that took place in Baku. They are delighted with how Baku has changed, and they say that it’s impossible to recognize the city center, because when they left everything was different here.”

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz