By Rasana Gasimova

The Azerbaijan Open Powerlifting Championship was held in the Zirve Sports Complex in Baku, the press service of the Azerbaijan’s National Paralympic Committee told Trend Life.

Domestic and Georgian Paralympic athletes participated in the competition.

Among the winners in various weight categories and categories based on the impairment were Parvin Mammadov, Sarvar Ganiyev, Nurlan Babajanov, Elshan Huseynov, Shamo Aslanov, Leyla Karimova, Asif Beliyev, Maharram Gasimov and Ahmad Razim (Georgia).

Moreover, in the weight category 90 - +125 kg for athletes with vision impairment, Maharram Gasimov set a new republican record. Weighting 106 kg himself, he lifted 575 kg on three approaches. Representatives from Ganja showed best results, winning three gold, two silver and one bronze medal.

Kamal Mammadov, the secretary general of Azerbaijan`s National Paralympic Committee took part in the award ceremony.

The Azerbaijan Paralympics Committee was established on February 9, 1996. For the first time, the National Paralympic Committee of Azerbaijan participated in the 10th Summer Paralympic Games held in Atlanta in 1996 with two athletes in two sports.

Signing an order on the construction of the Paralympics Sports Complex gave great impetus to the positive changes and victories in the country's Paralympic sporting life. On August 28, 2008, the Paralympic Sports Complex built in Sumgayit was inaugurated by the national leader Heydar Aliyev. For the first time in the CIS, such a complex for Paralympians was constructed at a very high level, in accordance with international standards.

Improving the social welfare of the Paralympians bore fruit. The Paralympic movement was expanded in Azerbaijan, its material and technical base was strengthened and the number of sports in the shortest time increased to 11.

On September 27, 2014, for the first time in the international practice, the Children's Paralympic Committee was established. The purpose of the Committee is to train athletes through involvement of children with disabilities into sports and to ensure their integration into society through their rehabilitation and rehabilitation.

The National Paralympic Committee currently includes hundreds of athletes, many of whom have achieved high results in international arena thanks to their purposeful work.

---

