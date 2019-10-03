By Rasana Gasimova

Azerbaijani chess player Teymur Radjabov won the third final at the World Cup being held in Russian Khanty-Mansiysk, Trend reports on October 2.

Radjabov was competing with Chinese rival Ding Liren. He gained a victory on the 46th move.

The representative of Azerbaijan evened the total score at 1.5-1.5. The finalists will hold their last meetings on October 3.

In case of a tied score, a tie-breaker will be held on October 4.

Some 128 chess players are participating in the tournament. The prize pool is $1.6 million. The winner will receive $110,000. The victory also gives the right to fight for the chess crown with the current world champion Norwegian Magnus Carlsen.

Teymur Radjabov broke onto the world chess stage as a teenager, earning the grandmaster title just after his 14th birthday and scoring a stunning win against Garry Kasparov as a 15-year-old in Linares 2003. That game was also symbolic, as Radjabov was born in the same city as the “Beast from Baku” and grew up playing the same hyper-aggressive openings that Kasparov had championed in his youth.

A regular participant in the European Team Championships since 2003, he led the Azerbaijani team to victory at the 17th European Team Championship (2009) in Novi Sad and in November 2011 to 2nd place at the European Team Championship (2011) at Porto Carras, Greece.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz