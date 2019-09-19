By Abdul Kerimkhanov

The third day of the competitions of the 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships ended at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Azernews reported.

On September 18, qualifications were held in an individual program - gymnasts performed exercises with maces and ribbons.

Three gymnasts, Zohra Aghamirova, Veronika Hudis and Maryam Safarova represented Azerbaijan. They performed exercises with a ribbon. It is Safarova’s first-ever participation in such a large-scale competition.

According to the results of their performances, Aghamirova received 18.700 points for her composition, Hudis was awarded a score of 17.150, and Safarova gained 10.450 points.

The leader in the all-around qualification is Russian Dina Averina (71.350), followed by Linoy Ashram from Israel (65.950) and Ukrainian Vlada Nikolchenko (65.300).

The Championships are the qualification competition for the Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo next year. The first 16 individual gymnasts (max. two gymnasts per country) in the all-around ranking will qualify for the Games.

More than 300 gymnasts from 61 countries are competing for nine sets of medals. The motto of the championships is “Fairy Tales will come to life".

The 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships will last until September 22.

Photo: Zaur Mustafayev

---

---

