By Trend

Medals of the 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championship to be held from September 16 to September 22 in Baku have been presented to the public, Trend reports.

Over 300 gymnasts from 61 countries will compete for nine sets of medals.

Nine gymnasts will represent Azerbaijan at the World Championship, which will be held at the National Gymnastics Arena. Zohra Agamirova, Veronika Hudis, Yelyzaveta Luzan and Maryam Safarova will perform in individual competitions. Ayshan Bayramova, Diana Ahmadbayli, Aliya Pashayeva, Zeynab Hummatova and Darya Sorokina will participate in group exercises as part of the Azerbaijani team.

Gymnasts taking places in the individual all-around program among the first 16 (maximum two from each country) at the championship will receive a license. As for the teams for group exercises, according to the results of last year's World Championship, Bulgaria, Russia and Italy have already secured a license. At the current year’s championship, the top five teams will receive a license to the Tokyo Olympics depending on the scores in all-around competitions.

