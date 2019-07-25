By Trend

The rivals’ preparation for the competitions in artistic gymnastics among women as part of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019) is at a high level, coach of the UK’s national gymnastics team David Kenwright said, Trend reports on July 24.

“This is my first time in Baku,” he said. “People are very helpful and very kind. We had no problems. In general, the athletes have been very comfortable and safe.”

“The sports is very difficult and the International Gymnastics Federation has raised its standards in order for it to be competitive,” Kenwright said.

The second day of gymnastics competitions is underway in the National Gymnastics Arena as part of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019). The qualifying competitions in artistic gymnastics among women are being held on July 24. Azerbaijan is represented by Milana Minakovskaya.

The competitions in artistic gymnastics kicked off in the National Gymnastics Arena as part of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019) on July 23.

The competitions in artistic gymnastics among men and women are being held on July 23-27.

