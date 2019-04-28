By Trend

Another accident occurred during F2 second race as part of Formula 1 SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2019 in Baku, Trendreports on April 28.

Giuliano Alesi, the pilot representing Trident team, lost control of his car and it crashed into the sidewalk. This is the second pilot of Trident team, who is forced to leave the race.

Earlier, three race cars, driven by Tatiana Calderon (BWT Arden), Ralph Boschung (Trident) and Louis Delétraz (Carlin), collided during the race.

All three drivers had to stop their participation in the race.

F2 second race kicked off as part of Formula 1 SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2019 in Baku.

Ten teams, two drivers in each, are competing in the race.

