By Trend

The finalists of the trampoline competitions among men and women in the synchronous program have been determined in the World Cup in trampoline and tumbling in Baku.

Gymnasts from Japan, Belarus, Canada, France, Portugal, Australia, New Zealand and Brazil will perform in the synchronous program among women.

This is while representatives of Belarus, Japan, France, Portugal, Russia, US, Denmark and Kazakhstan will compete in the synchronous program among men.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz