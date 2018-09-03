By Naila Huseynli

The date of Formula 1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan to be held in Baku in 2019 is scheduled for April 28.

Formula 1 has revealed another 21-race schedule for 2019 - with the season to finish in December for the first time in over 50 years.

Azerbaijan, the fourth event of the season, will have the honor of staging F1's fourth Grand Prix.

The first and second Baku stages of Formula 1 were held on June 23-25, while the third city race was held on April 27-29, 2018.

The winner of the third Formula 1 Grand Prix in Baku was Lewis Hamilton of the Mercedes team.

The length of the Baku track, where teams competed for the championship, each represented by two drivers, was just over six kilometers. The length of the widest part of the track was 13 meters, and the narrowest width was 7.6 meters between the turns 7 and 8, which are situated along the Icheri Sheher (Old City).

Azerbaijan has already gained its international recognition as a sports country. Over the past few years, the country hosted 2015 European Games, 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games, Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, several gymnastics championships and chess tournaments as well as a number of other sports events. Azerbaijan is hosting for the fourth time the world championship in BMX cycling being an Olympic sport.

