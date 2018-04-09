By Laman Ismayilova

Baku Media Center will provide the host broadcast services for the 2018 UCI BMX World Championships, to be held in Azerbaijan.

The sporting event will take place on June 5-9 at Baku BMX Velopark. This broadcast will enable sports lovers to watch live the Baku BMX 2018 races through leading sport channels.

The championship is co-organized by the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) and Azerbaijan Cycling Federation.

Two thousand cyclists from more than 50 countries will participate in the championship

During this prestigious international competition Baku Media Center will also provide video filming and photo taking services. Moreover, the Center will produce a promotional video before the championship starts and this promo video will be broadcast on leading sports channels.

The main shootings will be carried out by the 16 camera Mobile Television Complex. Besides, the Center's new technical equipment will be used in order to make better quality videos.

Baku Media Center is a leading and innovative media company producing audiovisual products in Azerbaijan. The center has extensive experience in broadcasting of a range of local and international events.

Prior to this, the Center had organized a live broadcast of the Tour d'Azerbaidjan cycling race from Baku and the regions in recent years, giving sports fans the opportunity to watch live through the Eurosport channel.

You can get more information about the Center by visiting the company’s official webpage www.bakumediacenter.az, in addition to its Facebook, Youtube, Linkedin, İnstagram and Twitter social media channels.

UCI BMX World Championships are the world championships for BMX racing (bicycle motorcross) held under the regulations of the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), the sport's international governing body.

The UCI BMX World Championships are held annually and the winner of each event is crowned the BMX Cycling World Champion.

The UCI awards a gold medal and a rainbow jersey to the winner. Silver and bronze medals are awarded to the second and third place contestants. World champions wear their rainbow jersey until the following year's championship, but they may wear it only in the type of event in which they won it.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz