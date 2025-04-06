US worst negotiating partner, says Iranian side

6 April 2025 19:05 (UTC+04:00)

Iranian Armed Forces Chief of Staff Major General Mohammad Bagheri said on Sunday while delivering a speech, that the United States is "the worst negotiating partner," as it broke promises and cannot be trusted, Azernews reports.

Presenting the details of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's letter to the US regarding nuclear negotiations, Bagheri revealed that Tehran has no intention to start a war but "any blow will be met with the full force of the country." He further insisted that nuclear weapons aren't the country's goal.

"We will not hold direct talks, but there is no problem with indirect talks. Iran is not closing the door to negotiations," Bagheri remarked. He repeated that while Tehran is not a "warmonger," it won't accept "bullying." Meanwhile, a senior Iranian official, who was cited by Reuters, said that Khamenei put the country's military on high alert.