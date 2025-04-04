Netflix expands language options for its viewers

4 April 2025 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

On Wednesday, Netflix introduced enhanced language options for its viewers, marking a significant step in its efforts to make global content more accessible. This innovation allows users to choose from a comprehensive list of available subtitles and dubbing languages for any content on the platform, Azernews reports.

This move is part of Netflix's ongoing strategy to increase the availability of its vast global catalog. About a third of Netflix's users watch content that isn't in English, highlighting the platform's international reach and demand for localized content.

Reuters reports that hit series like the South Korean TV sensation Squid Game, the Spanish drama Berlin, and the Oscar-winning German film All Quiet on the Western Front have all been able to find massive audiences outside of their countries of origin, largely thanks to their availability in multiple languages. The ability to enjoy such diverse content in different languages has become a key driver of Netflix's global success.

Netflix has now made subtitles available in 33 languages and audio dubbing in 36 languages across its entire catalog. However, the exact number of languages available may vary depending on the specific content. This expansion comes after Netflix received thousands of requests every month from viewers asking for more language options. The company also revealed that this feature is already live on mobile devices and web browsers, with plans to roll it out to smart TVs in the near future.

In addition to broadening the language offerings, Netflix is enhancing the user experience by allowing viewers to easily switch between different language options with just a few clicks. This could encourage even more international collaboration and help foster a deeper understanding of foreign cultures through film and television.