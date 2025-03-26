US states brace for legal challenges after Trump signs election reform order

26 March 2025 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order aimed at reforming federal elections, which includes provisions requiring voters to present proof of citizenship and restricting the timing of when states can accept mail-in ballots.

Experts caution that this action could disenfranchise millions of Americans, particularly those who lack easy access to passports or other legal documentation proving their citizenship, according to BBC.

The enforceability of the executive order remains uncertain, as individual states have significant legal authority in determining their own election procedures. The order is expected to face legal challenges in court.

Titled "Preserving and Protecting the Integrity of American Elections," the executive order was signed by Trump at the White House on Tuesday. "Election fraud. You've heard the term. We're going to end it, hopefully. At least this will go a long way toward ending it," Trump stated during the signing ceremony.

The order argues that the US has failed to adequately enforce essential election safeguards and calls on states to cooperate with the federal government. States that fail to require proof of citizenship could face a reduction in federal funding.

It is already prohibited for non-citizens to vote in US elections under the Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act of 1996, which bans non-citizens from participating in federal elections.

While a common voter registration form exists, which asks individuals to affirm their citizenship under penalty of perjury, it does not mandate documentary proof of citizenship.