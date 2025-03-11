Apple intends to radically change interface of the iPhone, iPad and Mac

11 March 2025 21:19 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The American technology corporation Apple is preparing one of the most extensive software updates for its main products—iPhone, iPad, and Mac, Azernews reports.

According to reports, the update will bring a "fundamental change" to the interface of these devices, including the design of icons, application windows, and menus. In particular, Apple is working to simplify the way users navigate and manage their devices. The new interface design will be based on the software of the Vision Pro virtual reality system.

According to Bloomberg, the corporation is betting that this update will help "boost demand" for its gadgets amid declining iPhone sales.

The developments, codenamed "Luck" and "Joy," will be featured in updates for iOS 19, iPadOS 19, and macOS 16.

Sources suggest that the upcoming changes will be the most significant since the release of the Big Sur update for Mac in 2020, and for iPhone, it will be the largest update since iOS 7 was introduced in 2013.

New versions of the software are expected to be unveiled at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June. At the same time, the work on these operating system changes may signal Apple’s shift away from its active development of projects in the field of artificial intelligence.

This update could signal a new chapter in Apple's design philosophy, with a stronger focus on user experience and intuitive interaction, particularly as the company integrates its Vision Pro virtual reality innovations into its broader product ecosystem. This shift could also represent Apple's efforts to carve out a distinctive niche in the rapidly evolving mixed-reality and AI landscape, differentiating itself from competitors.