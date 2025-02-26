Trump says tariffs will make US auto industry 'thrive'
United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday slammed the Wall Street Journal's opinion article claiming that incoming tariffs will harm auto workers in Michigan, insisting that the US auto industry will "thrive" after duties come into effect, Azernews reports.
"The tariffs will drive massive amounts of auto manufacturing to MICHIGAN," Trump said in a post on Truth Social. "They have already stopped numerous new auto plants from being built in other countries, a GIGANTIC WIN (already!) FOR MICHIGAN, and the United States as a whole. Just let it all happen, and watch, it won’t be even close! AMERICAN industry will thrive," he added.
Earlier, Trump stressed that some of the biggest companies want to return to the US after he announced tariffs on imports from several countries and regions, including auto tariffs, set to come around April 2.
