Starmer: UK to hike defense spending to 2.5% by 2027

25 February 2025 22:22 (UTC+04:00)

United Kingdom's Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced on Tuesday that his country will increase the defense spending to 2.5% of the national gross domestic product (GDP) by 2027, which would mean a rise of £13.4 billion per year from 2027, Azernews reports.

"I can announce this government will begin the biggest sustained increase in defense spending since the end of the Cold War. We will deliver our commitment to spend 2.5% of GDP on defense, we will bring it forward, so we reach that level in 2027," Starmer said before the House of Commons. He further noted that he intends to set a target of 3% defense spending in the next parliament.

The prime minister's announcement comes after United States President Donald Trump repeatedly urged NATO allies to increase their defense spending from 2% to 5%.