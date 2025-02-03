Azernews.Az

Monday February 3 2025

Bitcoin dropped below $100,000 due to Trump's tariffs that rocked markets

3 February 2025 21:20 (UTC+04:00)
Cryptocurrency prices declined sharply on Monday, with Bitcoin hitting a three-week low and Ether falling to its lowest level since early September, as fears of a global trade war spooked investors and caused them to retreat from risky assets, Azernews reports.

