Bitcoin dropped below $100,000 due to Trump's tariffs that rocked markets
Cryptocurrency prices declined sharply on Monday, with Bitcoin hitting a three-week low and Ether falling to its lowest level since early September, as fears of a global trade war spooked investors and caused them to retreat from risky assets, Azernews reports.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!