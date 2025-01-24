Turkiye and Syria consider renewal of free trade agreement

24 January 2025 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Turkiye and Syria have expressed their intention to work on resuming the free trade agreement between the two countries, Azernews reports.

According to reports, the two parties recently discussed matters of trade cooperation and customs operations. They agreed to begin negotiations with the goal of reinstating the free trade agreement, which was suspended in 2011 due to the political turmoil in Syria.

Additionally, it was decided that both nations would review customs duties for certain goods. The updated duties will be applied uniformly at all border points, ensuring consistency and facilitating smoother trade between Turkiye and Syria.

The move to resume the free trade agreement is seen as a significant step toward rebuilding economic ties between the two nations, which have been strained due to the ongoing Syrian conflict. By addressing customs duties and trade barriers, this agreement could potentially help stabilize the regional economy, benefiting not only Turkiye and Syria but also neighboring countries in the Middle East.

The resumption of trade cooperation comes at a time when both nations are looking to recover economically, with Turkiye facing inflationary pressures and Syria struggling with the aftermath of years of war. If successful, this agreement could lay the groundwork for broader regional cooperation, possibly serving as a model for peacebuilding and economic recovery in other parts of the Middle East.